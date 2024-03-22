Better Business Bureau to hold shredding and recycling event in McAllen
Those looking to safely get rid of old computers or sensitive documents without worrying about personal information being stolen will be able to do that this weekend.
The Better Business Bureau of South Texas announced they’re hosting a shredding and recycling event in McAllen.
It's your chance to get rid of any old electronics that may still have some personal information on them.
“I know there are a lot of old computers you want to get rid,” Better Business Bureau of South Texas Director Hilda Martinez said. “But if you have your hard drive they'll take care of that for you. We've had people in the past that bring old TVs, they'll take those old TVs from you. VCRs that we don't use anymore, they'll take that as well."
Items accepted include computers, laptops, monitors, cell phones, answering machines and keyboards.
The recycling event is set for Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lone Star National Bank located at 520 East Nolana Ave.
