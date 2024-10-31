x

Biblioteca Pública de McAllen realiza evento de Halloween

5 hours 27 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2024 Oct 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 6:03 PM October 31, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Este 31 de octubre es la tan esperada Noche de Brujas, Halloween, y hay varios eventos programados en muchas ciudades del Valle.

Uno de ellos nos lleva directamente hasta la biblioteca pública de McAllen.

Naomi De Lucia tienes la información completa.

Vea el video para el reporte completo

