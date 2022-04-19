Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Edinburg, officials say

Photo credit: MGN Online

A bicyclist has been hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in Edinburg Tuesday morning, according to city officials.

Police responded to the incident on the 2600 block of South Business 281 just after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man on the roadway and a 2017 gray Ford Explorer with damage to the front passenger side.

Investigation reveals the man was riding an electric bicycle on the shoulder of Business 281 when he was hit by the Ford Explorer. The driver stopped and rendered aid to the man until first responders arrived, officials say.

The man was taken to DHR for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.