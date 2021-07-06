Biden admin announces effort to return deported veterans

The Department of Homeland Security is looking to identify veterans who have been deported, as the Biden administration launches new efforts to recognize and allow them back into the country.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced plans to bring thousands of deported veterans and their families back to the U.S.

Immigration lawyer Alejandro San Miguel says the DHS will use the new program to see if the offense for which veterans were deported can be eliminated and if that person can re-enter the United States.

Although the DHS has not disclosed when the program will start, officials said veterans would be able to receive certain government benefits that they could not get due to their deportation.

Experts say certain restrictions may be applicable for some veterans who wish to apply, as each case may be different.