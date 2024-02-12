x

Biggest engineering event planned throughout the Valley

1 hour 43 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 February 12, 2024 4:28 PM February 12, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

The biggest engineering event of the year is happening next week in the Rio Grande Valley, where students, professionals and industry leaders share ideas.

E-Week Chairman Amos Emerson speaks with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza about all the events planned throughout the Valley and about the scholarships they offer.

