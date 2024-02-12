Biggest engineering event planned throughout the Valley
The biggest engineering event of the year is happening next week in the Rio Grande Valley, where students, professionals and industry leaders share ideas.
E-Week Chairman Amos Emerson speaks with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza about all the events planned throughout the Valley and about the scholarships they offer.
