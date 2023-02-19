Black History honored, celebrated at Harlingen city conference

City leaders in Harlingen held a conference honoring black history in Cameron County as part of Black History Month.

The event was held Saturday at the Harlingen Convention Center, with Navy veteran Frank D. Jackson as the keynote speaker.

"We want to celebrate black pioneers in the Rio Grande Valley, who came here in the early 1900s to lay the foundation for the future and the present," Former teacher George McShan said. "Black history is important to all of America. Diversity is important. It's important for the democracy to stay strong as we work together as one community, as one people."

Guests were able to learn about the first black students to go to an all white school in the Valley, and the event ended with a prayer.

The same a group will be hosting an event for Juneteenth.