x

Blood donations critical in the Valley ahead of holidays

3 hours 55 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 5:14 PM December 19, 2023 in News - Local
By: Bella Michaels

Blood donations in the Rio Grande Valley remain at a critical point and with the busy holiday season, the situation is expected to get even more dire.

Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager Ali Arredondo sits down with Channel 5's Bella Michaels to speak out about the need for people to donate.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days