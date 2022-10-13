Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say

A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.

Cameron County Park Rangers said they first got that call about a swimmer in distress, last seen in the water near Beach Access 5. A group of teens called to report their friend got lost under the waves.

The South Padre Island Fire Department and the Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

The body was taken to the island’s fire department, where a preliminary autopsy will be conducted.