Boil water notice issued for South Padre Island

The Laguna Madre Water District issued a boil water notice for South Padre Island on Thursday.

The notice is due to a water main break that caused low pressure to no water on South Padre Island, according to a news release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Laguna Madre Water District public water system to notify all of its customers to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands, brushing teeth or drinking.

Children, seniors or people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow these directions, the water district said. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, and then boiled for two minutes.

The public water system officials will notify its customers once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

The Laguna Madre Water District is asking its customers to share the information to customers who may have not received the notice directly, like people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.