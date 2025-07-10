Bomberos trabajan por apagar un incendio en Edinburg
El Departamento de Bomberos de Edinburg respondió a un incendio estructural en la cuadra 4900 de Dandelion el jueves.
La ciudad publicó en X que el incendio ocurrió justo afuera de los límites de la ciudad y los equipos actuaron rápidamente para contenerlo en una estructura.
La ciudad indicó que los bomberos todavía estaban trabajando activamente para extinguir los puntos calientes restantes.
La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener más actualizaciones.
