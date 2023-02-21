Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts

A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts.

Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.

Prosecutors say the suspects are also responsible for a deadly car crash that killed four other migrants in Duval County in 2019.

All three suspects pled not guilty to the human smuggling charges against them.

Three other suspects, Julia Isairis Torres, Israel Torres Jr. and Jose Refugio Torres were also arrested in connection with the smuggling attempts.