Some doors at Edinburg CISD campuses aren't locking properly, audit finds

State officials found not all exits at certain Edinburg CISD campuses are staying locked.

During a Wednesday safety and security committee meeting, school district police said 33 out of their 45 campuses recently went through an intruder audit that found some school campuses have doors that don’t properly lock.

The district said their biggest issue was vendors coming in and leaving doors open after entering a building.

Three out of the 33 campuses audited had a door that an auditor found wasn't closed all the way. Staff have since made corrections to resolve those issues.

Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez said during the meeting issues involved a door not locking or a keypad that needed to be modified.

"But nonetheless, all of these campuses have armed police officers. They have door checks throughout the day," Perez said.

This is the district's fourth year completing intruder audits that require unannounced checks on all door locks at public schools. The audits were ordered by the state in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

District officials wouldn't say which school campuses had doors that didn't lock properly, citing safety concerns.