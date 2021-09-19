Bond set for Alabama National Guardsman arrested in Valley undercover operation

A federal judge set the bond for an Alabama National Guardsman who was arrested Monday following an undercover operation where he allegedly tried to transport cocaine from Hidalgo to McAllen while in uniform.

Derrick Terelle Sankey had his bond set at $50,000 by a federal magistrate judge on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Sankey admitted to being paid $1,000 to transport one kilogram of an illegal narcotic from Hidalgo to the DoubleTree Hotel in McAllen.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Records: Alabama National Guardsman arrested in Valley undercover operation

Sankey was arrested when he picked up the package at the Whataburger in Hidalgo from people who were undercover HSI agents, the criminal complaint stated. Sankey arrived in his military uniform and drove a marked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

As part of the conditions of Sankey’s release, Sankey must reside in his mother’s residence and his travel is restricted to the “Middle District of Alabama with permission to travel to the Southern District of Texas for court-related matters and the Western District of Texas for military matters,” court records state.

Sankey remains in custody pending a bond release hearing that has not been set yet.