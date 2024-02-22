Bond set for Economedes High School student charged in connection with officer-involved shooting

The Economedes High School involved in the officer-involved shooting has been arraigned and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Alvaro Alcudia, was arraigned Thursday and issued a $500,000 bond.

Alcudia is accused of attempting to run over an Edinburg police officer with a stolen vehicle. An officer did discharge his weapon, but Alcudia was not hit. No injuries were reported.

If Alcudia does make bond, he must follow conditions set by the judge as part of his bond.

He will only be allowed to leave his residence for school, work or church, his curfew is set at 7 p.m. and he must complete his education with the equivalent of a high school diploma.