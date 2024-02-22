Bond set for Economedes High School student charged in connection with officer-involved shooting
The Economedes High School involved in the officer-involved shooting has been arraigned and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.
The student, identified as 18-year-old Alvaro Alcudia, was arraigned Thursday and issued a $500,000 bond.
RELATED STORY: Economedes High School student detained following officer-involved shooting
Alcudia is accused of attempting to run over an Edinburg police officer with a stolen vehicle. An officer did discharge his weapon, but Alcudia was not hit. No injuries were reported.
If Alcudia does make bond, he must follow conditions set by the judge as part of his bond.
He will only be allowed to leave his residence for school, work or church, his curfew is set at 7 p.m. and he must complete his education with the equivalent of a high school diploma.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: The truth about olive oil
-
McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife inches closer to trial
-
Weslaco man charged following standoff with police
-
Bond set for Economedes High School student charged in connection with officer-involved...
-
Students compete for scholarships at Starr County Fair