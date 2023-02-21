Bond set for man accused in runaway teen's kidnapping

A 19-year-old man is behind bars after he was charged in connection with the kidnapping of a runaway teen girl, according to the McAllen Police department.

Clayton Phillips was detained over the weekend in Matamoros, according to McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The 14-year-old female runaway was reported as a voluntary absence and was considered an endangered runaway due to her age, according to a news release.

Phillips and the girl knew each other for some time and were on the run for about a week. Rodriguez said the girl is safe and back with her family.

Phillips is facing other charges including trafficking, sexual assault and enticing a child. He is being held on a bond of more than $3.5 million.