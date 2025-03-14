Bond set for man accused of striking juveniles with vehicle in Mission

The man accused of striking two juveniles with a vehicle has been arraigned on several charges and issued a $550,000.

According to Mission Police Department spokesperson Art Flores, 46-year-old Reynaldo Garcia was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accident involving injury.

Flores said the incident occurred on Holland Avenue near 15th Street, where Garcia intentionally jumped a curb, striking the two juveniles.

Garcia was later apprehended, and the two juveniles were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Flores.