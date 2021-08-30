Booster vaccine clinics open in Hidalgo County

Booster shot vaccine clinics are open in Hidalgo County.

The shots are only for moderate or those who are severely immuno-compromised. If you're looking to get one, you'll need to bring your COVID vaccine card.

Health officials still stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

“90% to 100% of the people who are passing away are not vaccinated,” said Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez. “So the message is clear: Vaccines help people stay out of the hospital and stay out of getting critically ill. I ask everyone, if you are not vaccinated, please get your vaccine. I beg you guys, get your vaccine for the benefit of our community and our families, friends and our community."

Eight clinics are open at the following locations in Hidalgo County:

Edinburg clinic- 3105 E. Richardson Rd.

Elsa clinic- 708 E. Edinburg Ave.

Hidalgo Clinic- 702 Ramon Ayala Dr.

Pharr clinic- 300 W Hall Acres Rd.

Weslaco clinic- 1901 N. Bridge Ave.

McAllen clinic- 300 E. Hackberry Ave

Mission clinic- 211 S. Scheurbach Rd.

Pulmonary clinic- 1304 S. 25th Avenue

For more information, call 956-292-7765.