Border Patrol arrests 23-year-old McAllen man on smuggling charge

Noohr Ayoubi, 23, of McAllen in August 2015, when he was booked at the Hidalgo County jail. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

Border Patrol arrested a McAllen man on March 1, when agents caught him transporting five people who weren't legally present in the United States, according to federal court records.

Agents stopped a sedan near Los Ebanos and questioned the driver, 23-year-old Noohr Ayoubi of McAllen.

"Ayoubi stated he was offered $1,000.00 from a subject known as 'Leon' to transport undocumented aliens from Los Ebanos, Texas to an unknown place in McAllen, Texas," according to the criminal complaint against him. "Ayoubi stated he was going to get paid once he delivered the undocumented aliens."

Border Patrol also detained five passengers in the sedan.

"Agents identified themselves as Border Patrol Agents and determined that five passengers of the sedan were citizens and nationals of Guatemala, illegally present in the United States," according to the criminal complaint.

Ayoubi is charged with transporting illegal aliens within the United States.

An attorney who represents Ayoubi didn't respond to a request for comment.