Border Patrol Search Leads to Rescue of 2 Men in Country Illegally

ROMA – A search by Border Patrol led to the rescue of two men who were stuck inside a manhole.

Footprints led agents to a storm drain on Highway 83 near Zaragoza Street.

Roma police say the two men, who were in the country illegally, surrendered and asked for help.

Sgt. Juan Alaniz of the Roma Police Department tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the Roma Fire Department was called in to open the manhole.

One of the men was treated for a minor injury, which is small price to pay, according to Alaniz.

"Scorpions, spiders, there could be flooding water you never know you can get lost in there and never be found. It is dangerous,” says Alaniz.

The two men were processed and are now in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to authorities.

