Border Patrol: Smugglers stashed meth in bags of Takis

Unadulterated Takis. (KRGV-TV Photo.)

Border Patrol agents in Sarita found nearly 44 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden in bags of Takis last month.

A bus stopped at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita on May 31.

During a search, a K-9 “alerted” to a green duffel bag owned by a woman named Jennifer Lynn Hernandez, according to the federal criminal complaint against her. The bag contained Mexican candy and other items.

“Hernandez opened the bag herself and asked agents if they wanted to inspect the candy further,” according to the criminal complaint. “An agent picked up a bag of Takis chips and noticed the bag appeared resealed and had the texture of a crystal-like substance instead of chips.”

Agents questioned Hernandez, who said another passenger, Rafael Carmona, was transporting drugs too.

Border Patrol found three bags with Carmona’s name on them, according to the criminal complaint. The bags “contained the same Mexican candy that Hernandez was transporting with a crystal-like substance inside Takis bags.”

The crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, weighed 43.58 kilograms, according to the criminal complaint.

Hernandez and Carmona are charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

An attorney who represents Hernandez didn’t respond to a request for comment. An attorney who represents Carmona declined to comment.