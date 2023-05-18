Border Patrol starts deportation flights from the Valley

U.S. Border Patrol officials said several the public can expect more flights deporting migrants out of the Rio Grande Valley.

On Wednesday, the agency started the removal flights. About 200 people were deported across two flights to El Salvador and Honduras.

Many families boarded the flights under Title 42.

“We have removal flights now in play,” RGV sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez said. “They will be exercising this type of flight on a daily basis, regular basis this week, next week, and the weeks to come… Now we're exercising that consequence under Title 8 authority.”

Chavez confirmed that there are no more individuals being held under the conditions of Title 42.

Those who were processed Wednesday illegally crossed into the country after Title 8 had been enacted last week.