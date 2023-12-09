Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa hosting Christmas Posada in Weslaco
It's the season of giving, and two-time World Boxing Association champion Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will be hosting his annual Christmas Posada this weekend.
Brandon’s Christmas Posada is set for Sunday, Dec. 10 in Weslaco.
It’ll be held at Harlon Block Park — located at 1020 W. 18th St. — from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be free games, rides, toy giveaways, food, live music and more.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Cities of Donna and Mission holding runoff and special elections
-
Victims in murder-suicide at Coast Asian Bistro restaurant identified
-
Brandon ‘The Heartbreaker’ Figueroa hosting Christmas Posada in Weslaco
-
Silent alarms added to Mission CISD classrooms
-
Hidalgo County rolls out new mobile health unit
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game