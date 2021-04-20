Breached levees cause concern among Valley residents as hurricane season approaches— Sen. John Cornyn weighs in

Concerns are growing among some Hidalgo County residents due to damaged levees flattened for the border wall construction.

Residents in communities such as Madero, south of Mission, are worried severe flooding may be in the future as hurricane season approaches.

Hidalgo County judge Richard Cortez said they expect flooding to worsen in areas with a missing portion of the levee. Cortez said anything south of 495 could experience significant flooding.

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Texas Sen. John Cornyn asked the Biden administration to rebuild the levees before hurricane season starts on June 1.

Cornyn said if the levees are left in their current state, they could put “more than 200,000 Texans in the path of catastrophic flooding.”

The senator is asking for DHS to give the U.S. Army Corps permission to reconstruct the levee for the safety of residents in the affected areas.