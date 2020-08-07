x

Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, dies at 95, Bush spokesman says

5 hours 10 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 August 07, 2020 8:31 AM August 07, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, dies at 95, Bush spokesman says.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days