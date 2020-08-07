Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, dies at 95, Bush spokesman says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George HW Bush, dies at 95, Bush spokesman says.
