Brooks Co. To Receive Funds to Help with Immigration Expenses
WESLACO - Brooks County is getting new equipment to respond to immigration issues in their area.
Judge Eric Ramos says the money comes from the state.
"We just go approved for $110,000… about $55,000 for the work, the actual work going out, recovering the bodies, bringing them in and so forth. Another $60,000 or so because the land that we have to go to in some instances is some way deep in the wooded area and so we need a four by four which we do not have the capability," says judge Ramos.
Brooks County budgets about $14,000 a year for immigration-related expenses.
