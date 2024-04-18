Brownsville authorities investigate major accident near SpaceX

The Brownsville Police and Fire Department responded to Highway 4, near SpaceX, for a major accident.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a possible head-on collision involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler tractor trailer.

The truck was carrying four occupants, two had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The fire department said five people were taken to two hospitals in Brownsville, two are in critical condition.

This is a developing news story, check back for further updates.