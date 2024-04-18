Brownsville authorities investigate major accident near SpaceX
The Brownsville Police and Fire Department responded to Highway 4, near SpaceX, for a major accident.
According to the fire department, the call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a possible head-on collision involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler tractor trailer.
The truck was carrying four occupants, two had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The fire department said five people were taken to two hospitals in Brownsville, two are in critical condition.
This is a developing news story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, April 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
-
Heart of the Valley: The cost of living with diabetes
-
IDEA McAllen student receives full ride scholarship to University of Pennsylvania
-
EXCLUSIVE: ICE stakes out three noncitizens with criminal records as part of...
-
Valley nonprofits and cities receive over $17 million in federal funding on...
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring