Brownsville car theft suspect arrested at international bridge

Jose Antonio Ortiz. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A 37-year-old man will be charged after police say he was seen attempting to evade Mexican authorities in a stolen vehicle at the Brownsville International Bridge.

Jose Antonio Ortiz was arrested Friday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of a motor vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On May 17, a man reported that his gray 2016 Chevy Camaro had been stolen from his residence. According to the release, a video surfaced online of a Camaro — later determined to be operated by Ortiz — evading from Mexican authorities at the B&M International Bridge.

The Brownsville Police Auto Theft Unit secured arrest warrants for Ortiz, who was arrested at the international bridge, the release added.

The vehicle was recovered and Ortiz is pending arraignment.