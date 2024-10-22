Brownsville CBP officers seize $3.2 million in methamphetamine
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Brownsville port of entry seized $3.2 million in methamphetamine.
The seizure occurred on October 18 at the Veterans International Bridge.
In a news release, CBP said a 2006 Ford was referred for a secondary inspection. With the assistance of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system, officers discovered 355.36 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in bulk.
The estimated street value of the narcotics is $3,267,643.
CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle, and the driver was placed under arrest.