Brownsville CBP officers seize $3.2 million in methamphetamine

5 hours 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 6:20 PM October 22, 2024 in News - Local

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Brownsville port of entry seized $3.2 million in methamphetamine.

The seizure occurred on October 18 at the Veterans International Bridge.

In a news release, CBP said a 2006 Ford was referred for a secondary inspection. With the assistance of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system, officers discovered 355.36 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in bulk.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $3,267,643.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle, and the driver was placed under arrest.

