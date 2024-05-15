Brownsville Church Celebrates 170th Anniversary

BROWNSVILLE - The First Presbyterian Church first opened it's doors to the community in 1850. Sunday they celebrated 170 years of service and memories.

Among those celebrating was 90-year-old June Dittman, she has been going to the church her entire life.

Dittman says, "I was one of the first woman elders in this church, they were all men before that. I was shocked when they asked me."

Dittman says the church is a second home and the familiarity shows, Dittman's daughter-in-law, Sherri, is a pastor at the church.

Sunday Sherri lead services, she asked parishioners to pray for The First Presbyterian Church to become respite for all.

