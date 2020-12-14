Brownsville church donates more than 200 pairs of shoes to children

More than 200 pairs of shoes were donated to La Igelsia Bautista Horeb in Brownsville over the weekend and given out children in need.

Children who live near the church got a chance to receive new sneakers.

Juan Cortines Jr., 10, of Brownsville was one of the recipients and said he was grateful for this gift after a very scary year of the pandemic.

"It means a lot to me because sometimes I just wear the only shoes I have and sometimes they don't fit me," Cortines said.

