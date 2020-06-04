Brownsville city leaders meet to discuss ways to forward local businesses amid pandemic

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held an online conference with the Texas Comptroller in regards to moving forward with reopening small businesses amid the pandemic.

In the conference, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Glenn Hager, addressed topics from what patrons and business owners should do to promote safety to addressing tax revenue losses.



Hagar also addressed the confidence of the general public and said business owners need to be promoting safety standards among their employees.



He added that he along with all Texans need to keep following CDC guidelines and do things like wear masks in public not for themselves, but to share they care about their fellow residents.

