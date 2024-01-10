Brownsville Diocese Issues Official Response to 1960 Murder Case

BROWNSVILLE – The bishop of the Brownsville Diocese responded the conviction of John Feit for the murder of Irene Garza in 1960, acknowledging the Hidalgo County jury's conviction and lamenting that competing interests were being made on how to proceed with the decade's old cold case.

"I have no reason to doubt the integrity of the verdict, nor the just motives of those arguing the case," said Flores.

In a reflective statement nearly two weeks after Feit's conviction, Bishop Daniel Flores expressed sorrow to the victim's family.

"In a real way the whole Rio Grande Valley feels again, after 57 years, the desire to accompany the sorrow of Irene Garza’s family and friends," said Flores.

Responding to claims that members of the Catholic Church, politicians, law enforcement and the courts acted to hide Feit's guilt, Flores said he has "no special insight."

Flores pointed to the fact that the Diocese of Brownsville did not exist in 1960.

He said he grieves at the thought that political and religious struggles and competing interests were at play with questions on how to proceed with the case.

He called on people who contributed to crime or acted improperly to "seek repentance before God."

The Bishop called for a remedy that involves creating stronger institutional cultures that value "people, justice, and truth before institutional concerns."

He said people must practice good and faithful conscience to uphold those institutions, and keep them from crumbling, and to fight the temptation of sin.

"In a sin-ridden world, sin should not surprise us near as much as holiness does," Flores said.

The entire release can be read below.