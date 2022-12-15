Brownsville family keeping warm with Tim's Coats, last day to donate is Friday

A family is able to stay warm this winter with the help of Tim's Coats.

Cristian Mungia and her family came from Tabasco, Mexico last year, to seek asylum.

Mungia says she was not prepared for the cold weather, so her sons had to wear several sweaters to stay warm.

Money was tight, and Mungia says she was overwhelmed.

Brownsville Catholic Charities reached out to her about the new jackets that were bought with donations from last year's campaign.

"I didn't want to take it off because I really like it, and it's very comfy," Cristian Mungia's son, Gabriel Garcia said.

Mungia says she felt lucky to not only find the sizes she needed, but that they were her kid's favorite colors too.

She hopes this year's campaign is able to help families like her because it motives people to move forward.

To help more families stay warm this winter, click here. The last date to donate is Friday.