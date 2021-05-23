Brownsville Fire Chief: Palm tree spreads massive fire Saturday, no injuries reported

A massive grass fire erupted after a palm tree caught flames near Jose Marti Boulevard, north of Ruben Torres Boulevard in Brownsville, Saturday night.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said fire rescue crews responded to the call at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within half an hour; no nearby buildings sustained any damage, though about half an acre of grass burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.