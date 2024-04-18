Brownsville Fire Department: 5 hospitalized in crash near SpaceX Boca Chica facility
Five people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4, near the SpaceX Boca Chica facility, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
No fatalities were reported.
Brownsville firefighters responded to a report of a possible head-on collision involving a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler tractor trailer and a Jeep at around 7:30 a.m.
The truck was carrying four occupants, two had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The fire department said five people were taken to two hospitals in Brownsville. Two of those people are in critical condition.
This is a developing news story, check back for further updates.
