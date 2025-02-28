x

Brownsville Fire Department has safety measures in place for Charro Days

Friday, February 28 2025

Charro Days festivities are underway in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Fire Department has teams in place around the festival areas, that includes two rangers.

The smaller vehicles are equipped with the same tools as an ambulance. Their size will allow firefighters to drive around with ease, as needed.

The fire department is also asking festival-goers to do their part.

"We'd like to advise them to take the appropriate precautions, like making sure they hydrate before the event, making sure they're well nourished before they come to this event," Brownsville Fire Department Public Information Officer Hector Martinez said.

Another tip the fire department is offering is to be prepared to walk, depending on where you find parking.

