Brownsville humanitarian organization feeding asylum seekers traveling in migrant buses

More migrants are making their way across the border ahead of the New Year.

Magle Leal from Venezuela says it was a trip that was filled with a lot of feelings and emotions, such as fear and hunger.

In Brownsville, that sensation of hunger is being helped.

On Friday, 25 volunteers with Team Brownsville — a humanitarian group that helps out migrants who travel into the city before they leave to other parts throughout the country — got together to make 2,300 sandwiches for migrants coming in.

The organization reported they’ve been recently seeing around 400 migrants come into the city every day.

A second organization made another 2,300 sandwiches.

“They usually tell us to make 300, 400 [sandwiches], but this is a big increase,” Team Brownsville Leader Andrea Rudnik said.

Rudnik says the food will go to people who go on the state buses traveling to Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

“We have heard that we are receiving people from Eagle Pass, they have a large influx in asylum seekers come through there,” Rudnick added.

Rudnik says along with the food, they're also getting essentials ready. Team Brownsville is making sure those boarding buses to colder states have winter gear ready.

To learn how to donate items that asylum seekers currently need, click here.

