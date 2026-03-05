Third sexual assault lawsuit filed against Ramon Ayala Jr.

A musician filed a lawsuit in Hidalgo County seeking more than $25 million in damages after being subjected to multiple sexual assaults while on tour with the Grammy-winning band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, accuses Ramon Ayala Jr. of repeated sexual assault, physical abuse and degrading behavior toward band members and crew during tours. It’s the third lawsuit in three weeks filed against Ayala Jr.

The musician, identified as John Doe in the lawsuit, was hired to work with the band’s touring operation around June 2025. While on tour, John Doe was subjected to “some of the most egregious and outrageous conduct seen in a legal case in some time.”

According to court documents, the alleged misconduct includes biting, forcibly grabbing genitals, unwanted sexual acts, and throwing cocaine on people. The lawsuit states some incidents were captured on video.

"This is the third in a series of cases against the band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte and related parties for enabling, lack of oversight and refusal to control Ramón Ayala Jr., despite full knowledge of his behavior," the lawsuit states.

The musician claims Ayala Jr. held authority over band members and crew, creating an environment where victims felt pressured to tolerate abuse to protect their careers. The lawsuit alleges Ayala Jr. displayed a firearm and made intimidating statements, causing the plaintiff to fear retaliatory violence.

The lawsuit also names Ramón Ayala and his band. All defendants are accused of failing to supervise, investigate or take action despite knowledge of the alleged behavior.

"Even after a demand letter and two lawsuits, Ramón Ayala Jr. continues to boast about his conduct, while his family, business associates and corporate structure enable and shield him," the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for physical injury, emotional trauma, severe humiliation and professional harm. The lawsuit also requests punitive damages and a jury trial.

Attorney Tony Buzbee of The Buzbee Law Firm in Houston is representing the plaintiffs in all three lawsuits.