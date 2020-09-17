Brownsville increases restaurant capacity to 50 % after warning from Attorney General

Restaurant owners in Brownsville can now allow more people into their dining rooms.

City leaders lifted a local restriction on Wednesday a week after state authorities got involved and issued a warning.

Defending the city's action to limit restaurants to 25% capacity, Mayor Trey Mendez says he'd do it again if he had to.

But even with the Governor and now the city's loosened restrictions, some business owners aren't risking it.

Two years ago, Michael Limas opened Las Ramblas Lounge with his brother.

When the pandemic hit they wasted no time shutting their doors to protect residents and staff.

"Unfortunately for others, that's when you started to see the spike and that was our worst fear," said Limas.

Despite losing tens of thousands of dollars the last 6 months, they still have their reservations about re-opening.

