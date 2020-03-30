x

Brownsville ISD cancels classes until further notice

Monday, March 30 2020

The Brownsville Independent School District announced Sunday that classes will be closed until further notice.

According to Brownsville ISD, distribution of instructional packets will only continue through mail and upon request.

Child Nutrition Meal Program services will continue Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

