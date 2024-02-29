Brownsville ISD dance team keeping traditions alive through Charro Days performances

The Lopez Early College High School Golden Stars Dance Team is getting ready to perform in front of thousands of people at Charro Days festivities.

While Charro Days commemorates the Mexican heritage of the area on both sides of the Rio Grande, it's also a moment for families to come together.

The Golden Stars will be dancing to a song called “La Virgen De La Macarena.” It's a tradition for them to perform the same song every year alongside their school band.

It’s a tradition the team's director and choreographer Sandy Zuchora says never gets old.

“Getting to show off the talent that my kids have, it's very gratifying and I look forward to the opportunity to show off to the community what my kids are capable of doing,” Zuchora said.

Charro Days kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 29 in Brownsville and ends on Saturday, March 2.

