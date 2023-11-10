Brownsville ISD employees to receive pay raise following approval on tax rate change

Brownsville ISD employees will receive a 2% pay raise after voters approved a tax rate change in the district.

"I felt a huge sense of relief because I know that our employees deserve this, and I think that it's important to know that we are on their side,” Brownsville ISD School Board Vice President Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

The pay raise is being provided by Proposition A, which received 60% of the votes.

Even with the approval for the tax ratification, taxpayers will see a decrease in their tax rate after Texas lawmakers adopted a lower tax rate.

“Thirty percent will be paid by our taxpayers, the other 70% will be coming from additional state aid. So again what we promote is that this [Tax Ratification Election] was the perfect opportunity for us to take advantage of our additional state aid,” Brownsville ISD CFO Alejandro Cespedes, CFO, Brownsville ISD said. "Even with this TRE that passed, our taxpayers are going to see a decrease in their tax rate, hence they're going to see a decrease in the amount of taxes they pay for BISD."

School district employees will begin seeing bigger paychecks in December.