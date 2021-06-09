Brownsville ISD launches new recycling efforts

Students, staff, and administrators at Brownsville ISD gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the districts new recycling efforts.

The goal of the district’s inaugural Recycling Matters rally was to raise awareness on the 3-R's: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

"It is very important that we all do our part to recycle as many of the resources that we utilize in our school district,” Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez said. “We have up to, perhaps up to 75% of our resources that we can recycle and we are educating our kids and our teachers and our staff."

The event featured student performances, art contests, and awards for students who took part in the district’s Recycling Matters campaign.