Brownsville ISD looking to hire more teachers

Brownsville ISD is currently looking for special education and substitute teachers as they struggle to hire teachers.

Patrick Hammes, chief organizer for Brownsville Educators Stand Together, says schools are short-staffed because teachers are afraid to return to the classroom for two reasons - the ongoing pandemic and a lack of pay.

BISD said they have increased their teacher salaries so teachers can now make a minimum of $48,500 a year.

