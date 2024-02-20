Brownsville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

The Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Jesus H. Chavez as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Chavez is a Brownsville native who was serving as the district's interim superintendent, a Tuesday news release from the district states.

The release noted Chavez’s “extensive involvement” with the district, which included frequent visits to campuses.

Per state law, the Brownsville school board must wait a minimum of 21 days before officially appointing Dr. Chavez as the superintendent of schools. During this time, the board will negotiate the terms of the employment contract with Chavez, the release added.