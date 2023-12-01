Brownsville ISD offering shuttle service to Sams Memorial Stadium for 4th round of playoffs

Brownsville ISD is offering shuttle services to and from Sams Memorial Stadium for Friday’s playoff game.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium, and over 10,000 people are expected to attend.

The stadium has close to 400 parking spaces.

The district announced they will offer shuttle services at Texas Southmost College — located at ITEC center 301 Mexico Blvd.

Shuttle services will run from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will resume at halftime and “one hour at the end of the game,” the district announced.