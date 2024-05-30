Brownsville ISD prepares for graduation ceremonies

If you can, avoid Sam's Memorial Stadium in Brownsville over the next few days.

Thousands of people are expected to be there for graduation ceremonies the Brownsville Independent School District will kick off starting on Thursday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m.

More than 2,900 Brownsville ISD students will walk the stage across a total of seven commencement ceremonies the district will have at the stadium.

The Brownsville ISD Police Department says they expect as many as 6 thousand people attending each ceremony.

Brownsville ISD Police chief Oscar Garcia said the biggest challenge will be traffic.

“We're going to be looking at it very carefully and assigning additional personnel to assist and mitigate the traffic flow that's coming in, and also when we do the screening — the security screening,” Garcia said.

Brownsville ISD police will be working with local, state and federal law enforcement to make sure everyone stays safe.

The parking lot by the new entrance of the stadium off of West Elizabeth Street has a capacity of 240 vehicles.

A second stadium entrance near East Jefferson Street has 450 parking spots.

If you're attending any of the district's graduation ceremonies, be prepared to go through a metal detector. Large bags or containers will not be allowed at the stadium.

