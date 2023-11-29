Brownsville ISD preparing for record-breaking crowd ahead of Friday's playoff game

The Brownsville ISD Police Department, the city police department and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office will be working together to keep football fans safe this Friday.

Over 100 officers in uniform will be patrolling the Sams Memorial Stadium during Friday’s playoff game between the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers and the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers.

According to the school district, tickets to the game are sold out, and over 10,000 people are expected to attend.

“We are prepping for one of the largest, if not the largest game we've ever hosted at Brownsville ISD," Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia said.

Extra bleachers are being placed at the stadium to make room for the fans expected to show up.

Chief Garcia says, although this will be a busy event, the district is used to big crowds.

The stadium has close to 400 parking spaces. Officials are recommending spectators park in nearby neighborhoods, or walk in to the stadium.

