Brownsville ISD students interact with astronauts aboard the ISS

By: KRGV Staff

Students at Brownsville ISD interacted with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station during a 20-minute “downlink” Tuesday.

NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet answered questions from students.

Among those in attendance was retired astronaut Col. Michael Fossum - who said speaking with students is one of the most important jobs for an astronaut.

The downlink was part of a larger forum hosted by the South Texas Astronomical Society featuring Fossum and local leaders.

