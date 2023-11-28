Brownsville ISD to host upcoming playoffs

Brownsville Independent School District is getting ready to welcome thousands of fans for the State 5A Division One Region 4 Championship.

It's happening Friday, Dec. 1 at Sam's Memorial Stadium.

The Brownsville Veterans Chargers advanced after a win against PSJA North last week. The Chargers will face off against Corpus Christi Miller.

This is the first time a BISD school has been to the fourth round. Athletic Director Gilbert Leal expects the stadium to be at max capacity.

"We're working with the city to bring in some extra bleachers, and making sure that anytime you know you increase the seating you need to make sure that we have the security in place and everybody making sure that we're getting them in and out of the stadium safely," Leal said.

Tickets for the game go on sale Tuesday at 8 a.m. on the district's athletics website.